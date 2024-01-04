Mumbai: CSMT Gets Odour-Free, Air-Conditioned Toilet With Advanced Air Filtration Systems

Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav inspects passenger amenities at India's first odour-free AC toilet at CSMT. | FPJ

An odour-free, air-conditioned (AC) men’s toilet is now functional at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Inaugurated on Thursday in the suburban concourse area, it’s designed for nearly 50,000 users every day.

The Central Railway said that its standards are on par with toilets at the airport, with a negative pressure technology and carbon filters in the exhaust system ensuring they remain odour-free all day. Moreover, modern equipment ensures outside air is introduced continuously into the AC space for a fresh feeling.

Officials said it’s the first time a sophisticated two-stage treatment for exhaust air has been introduced. In stage one, primary filtration is done with a 50 mm thick filter to trap airborne particles. This is followed by two more filtration processes with 150 mm activated charcoal filters to absorb all foul smells. In the second stage, ozone is into the exhaust airstream, with treated air released outside.

The toilet block comprises 14 urinals, six western toilets, five Indian toilers, two for physically challenged persons and 12 wash basins.

How it works

To elevate the passenger experience, fresh air is continuously being introduced into the conditioned space. This ensures a constant supply of clean and refreshing air, creating a more comfortable atmosphere within the toilets.

Two-stage treatment

Exhaust air management

The treated exhaust air is efficiently directed to the top of the building and released into the atmosphere. This strategic approach minimizes foul smells and disturbance to passersby and nearby stores. The system operates with an air input capacity of 7200 cubic feet per minute ( CFM) and exhausts 8000 CFM maintaining negative pressure to prevent any foul smell release in the vicinity

Details of new AC toilet block

