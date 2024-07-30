Mumbai: CSMT Faces Cleanliness Crisis After Discovery Of Over 150 Dead Rats; Central Railway Staff And Passengers Affected |

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), iconic railway junction of the country, is struggling with a significant cleanliness crisis following the discovery of over 150 dead rats in key staff areas.

For the past week, motormen and guards have been forced to work outside their designated lobby areas due to the unpleasant conditions. Starting from Monday, the situation has worsened as station managers, announcers, and several other railway staff members have also begun working from the suburban concourse.

This shift has reduced the available waiting space for passengers, worsening congestion, particularly during the busy evening rush hour. The foul odor resulting from this infestation has not only disrupted the working conditions of railway employees but also negatively impacted the daily commute of millions of passengers.

The suburban concourse, typically used by passengers, is now overcrowded with railway personnel, further straining the already limited waiting space for commuters.

CSMT, which accommodates approximately 1.1 million passengers daily, has seen a significant increase in overcrowding as the displaced staff have taken up space that would normally be used by commuters. Pradeep Kumar, a frequent traveler at CSMT, expressed his frustration, stating, “It’s unacceptable for both railway staff and passengers to endure such conditions at one of the busiest and most iconic stations in the country.”

When contacted spokesperson for CR, he said , “We are making every effort to address the problem. Additional fumigation was carried out yesterday, and cleaning operations are ongoing in the affected areas.”

Despite these efforts, the unpleasant odor remains pervasive. Railway staff are particularly discontented, as they have been forced to work in conditions far below acceptable standards. “We have had to work outside our designated areas for over a week now, and the situation is still not resolved,” said a motorman. He warned that if the issue is not rectified by August 1st, staff may be compelled to take further steps.