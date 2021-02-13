Mumbai: CSMIA's T2 marks 7 years of transformational growth and development

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) marked seven years of operations of Terminal 2 on Friday. Ever since its inception in 2014, the passenger experience at the airport has been of utmost importance and thus, CSMIA has been setting new standards in the aviation industry through its Terminal 2. The airport has introduced various initiatives to cut down wait time at the airport and let passengers make the most of their dwell time at the terminal.

In a press statement, the CSMIA authorities claimed that the airport has witnessed an inclined trajectory in passenger traffic with a total of approximately over 2.6 billion passengers. The CSMIA has maintained a steady growth in its passenger traffic; even during the pandemic outbreak, wherein CSMIA’s T2 remained operational, catering to a total of over 5.9 million passengers, between May and December, last year.

After the resumption of domestic flight operations in May the terminal has already obtained 50 percent of its pre-COVID -19 domestic levels and expects to bridge the gap by 2022-23. Moreover, the CSMIA has also witnessed a rise in routes through the terminal from when it used to provide 87 destinations in 2014. With the vision to become one of the world’s best airports, CSMIA has been working towards elevating its facilities and services to create a seamless passenger journey at the airport.

The airport’s T2 has become a major gateway offering exceptional infrastructure facilities aiding pioneering services and advanced technology.

The airport bought in various firsts such as the introduction of the fully-automated check-in process generating boarding pass and baggage tag through ‘Common Use Self Service (CUSS)’ kiosks along with extended check-in facility located at host of five-star hotels in the city, Self-Baggage Drop Counters, personalized meet and greet services through Pranaam that attends to all the needs at the airport, ensuring smooth and stress-free travel, amongst others over the years.