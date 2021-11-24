Mumbai: CSMIA to resume with 9 weekly flights to Singapore from November 29

Starting 29 November, with 9 weekly flights from Mumbai, Singapore Airlines will now begin its operations on the Mumbai-Singapore sector. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is all set to commence flight operations under Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) introduced for travellers to enjoy quarantine-free access to the country. The services mark the resumption of operations from India for the first time since March 2020.

After a 20-month hiatus, Indians will finally enjoy travel to one of its favourite destinations. The recommencement of flights to Singapore comes as a boon to travellers from and around Mumbai who are looking to escape the city and unwind themselves. With 9 weekly flights, travellers from Mumbai can book themselves for an extravaganza experience at Singapore.

The Singapore Airlines is also offering up to 50% off on selected fares to Singapore from points across India to celebrate its resumption of operations from India for the first time since March 2020. In a statement, the Singapore Airlines had said, “Round trip fares start from Rs 13,100 (all-inclusive), and the customers can avail this sale from November 23-30 for travel before December 31."

The airport authorities said in a statement, for safe travel, vaccinated passengers travelling to Singapore are required to carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before departure and upload on the Air Suvidha portal. These norms exempt travellers who are younger than 5 years of age. Subsequently, according to the announcement by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), short-term visitors and long-term pass holders will be required to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) to enter Singapore. Applications for the VTP for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders for travel India to Singapore are now open.

Moreover, with an upsurge in air traffic to U.A.E, passengers will now enjoy additional flight frequency from CSMIA to Sharjah.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:04 PM IST