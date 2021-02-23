Mumbai: CSMIA caters 43 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the globe

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has facilitated the distribution of a total of close to 43 million doses of vaccines, of which 8.5 million doses were distributed in India, while the remaining 34.5 million doses were transported across the globe. Over 113 tonnes of vaccine was distributed to over 57 destinations, including 29 international and 28 domestic destinations.

The SOPs implemented by the airport in the light of COVID vaccine distribution, the CSMIA saw an average cargo processing time of 10 minutes for domestic delivery and 25 minutes for international. CSMIA witnessed the highest export of the vaccine to Dhaka with 9 million doses, Morocco with 6 million doses and Brazil with 4 million doses.