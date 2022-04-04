Mumbai: CSMIA begins domestic-to-domestic passenger transfer facility

Good news for air travellers with a domestic layover at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA)'s Terminal 2 as it has become the first airport in the country to create and begin operations from a dedicated domestic to domestic passenger and crew member transfer facility within the terminal. This service will lead to a reduced congestion and transit time at the T2.

The CSMIA has facilitated the travellers with a domestic layover at the T2 to easily transfer with reduced congestion and transit time. The transfer facility has requisite security screening infrastructure along with pre-embarkation security checks conducted by the CISF. This transit area will considerably cut down the Minimum Connection Time (MCT) for transfer passengers and crew members, thereby enabling passengers with a shorter time gap between connecting flights to board.

Moreover, it will add flexibility to the airline operators in planning their flight schedule and rostering of crew members as they will now be able to accommodate passengers with a lesser time interval between their connecting flights. This enhancement will, in turn, also help decongest the airport, as the passengers who otherwise would earlier exit & re-enter the terminal and further wait for their onward flight will now be able to board without undergoing the process of re-entering the terminal building.

With domestic travel on the rise and summer travel booking seeing a surge, this dedicated space would benefit passengers to travel faster, smoother and more conveniently than ever before.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 09:44 PM IST