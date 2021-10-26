Mumbai cruise drugs case: NCB vigilance team to arrive today to investigate allegations against Sameer Wankhede

A five-member Vigilance team of the Narcotics Control Bureau will arrive in Mumbai on Thursday to investigate the allegations against Sameer Wankhede, the zonal officer who is heading the cruise ship case. The agency ordered a vigilance inquiry following charges of payoff by a witness in the case. Wankhede has been also put in the pillory by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik who claims to have taken the lid off an extortion and illegal phone tapping racket. Malik has also alleged personal impropriety and accused Wankhede of securing Scheduled Caste quota through forged documents. On Tuesday, the drugs control agency's Deputy Director General Mutha Ashok Jain said they will take necessary action in the matter. Wankhede had rushed to Delhi after the court refused to provide him relief in the matter. Insisting that he is being framed and needs to be ‘protected’ he has denied that he was summoned to Delhi or that a change of guard is on the cards.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:25 PM IST