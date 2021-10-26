Mumbai cruise drugs case: NCB summons witness Prabhakar Sail in connection with his allegations of pay off

NCB has issued summons to witness Prabhakar Sail tomorrow for questioning in connection with his allegations of corruption in ongoing Mumbai cruise drugs case.
Mumbai NCB has summoned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise case, for questioning tomorrow. He will be questioned by NCB team reaching Mumbai from Delhi tomorrow, in connection with his allegations of corruption: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021
