Bombay HC adjourns Aryan Khan's bail plea, hearing to resume tomorrow at 2.30 pm
Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:11 PM IST

Mumbai cruise drugs case: NCB summons witness Prabhakar Sail in connection with his allegations of pay off

FPJ Web Desk
File Photos

NCB has issued summons to witness Prabhakar Sail tomorrow for questioning in connection with his allegations of corruption in ongoing Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:11 PM IST
