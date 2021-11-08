Mumbai cruise drugs bust case: Independent witness Prabhakar Sail visits NCB's Special Enquiry Team

Narcotics Control Bureau's independent witness in Mumbai Cruise drugs bust case on Monday visited the central agency's Special Enquiry Team (SET) camp at Bandra to record his statement in connection with the allegations levelled by him in his affidavit about payoffs.

The NCB issued summons to Sail on Sunday, directing him to appear before the vigilance team to record his statement.

Sail along with his lawyer reached at Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) mess in suburban Bandra under police protection at 2 pm.

This is his first appearance before the NCB's vigilance team. which is probing the allegations of pay-off in the cruise drugs case.

The NCB's vigilance team, headed by the agency's Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh, reached here from Delhi on Monday morning.

Sail, who claims to be the bodyguard of NCB witness KP Gosavi, last month claimed in an affidavit that he had heard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB.

Sail claimed Gosavi had said that Rs 8 crore of the deal money was to be given to NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Breaking - Prabhakar Sail has visited @narcoticsbureau Special Enquiry Team (SET) camp today at Bandra to record his statement in connection with the allegations levelled by him in his affidavit about payoffs.@fpjindia @NewsroomMumbai — Somen Sharma (@s_somen) November 8, 2021

Sail's allegations had prompted the NCB to order a vigilance inquiry against NCB officials and others.

Wankhede had denied the allegations against him.

Last month, a vigilance team led by Singh had come to Mumbai to probe the allegations of extortion, but failed to record Sail's statement.

It had recorded statements of eight persons, including Wankhede, and collected some important documents and recordings related to the cruise drugs case, an official earlier said.

Singh is also the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the federal anti-narcotics agency.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:22 PM IST