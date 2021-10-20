Mumbai cruise drug bust case: Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea today

The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday will pronounce its orders on the bail plea filed by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Besides Khan, the bail application of other accused Nupur Satija and Munmun Dhamecha will also be heard on Wednesday.

The matter will be presented before Additional Session Judge VV Patil of special NDPS court. The case will be heard in courtroom number 44, Mumbai city civil and sessions court.

Aryan Khan (23) is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison here after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 08:57 AM IST