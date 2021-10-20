e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12:09 PM IST

Mumbai cruise drug bust case: Order on Aryan Khan’s bail plea at 2.45 pm

Bhavna Uchil
Aryan Khan | Photo Credit: ANI

The sessions will pass order in the bail plea of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise ship drug case today at 2.45 pm.

Special Judge VV Patil will pass the order. HE is likely to pass the order in bail pleas of Aryan Khan’s friend, Arbaz Merchantt and Munmum Dhamecha.

Aryan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, 2021 after a raid on Cordelia cruise ship en route to Goa from Mumbai.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12:09 PM IST
