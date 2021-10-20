Mumbai cruise drug bust case: Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing today - A timeline of events so far

The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday will pronounce its orders on the bail plea filed by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Besides Khan, the bail application of other accused Nupur Satija and Munmun Dhamecha will also be heard on Wednesday.

The matter will be presented before Additional Session Judge VV Patil of special NDPS court.

Aryan Khan (23) is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison here after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Timeline:

Oct 2: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid cruise ship Cordelia that was bound from Mumbai to Goa and seize 13 gm Cocaine, 5 gm Mephedrone, 21 gm Charas and 22 pills of MDMA or Ecstasy and register a case. Some persons detained.

Oct 3: Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha arrested and produced before a magistrate. The magistrate remands the trio in NCB custody till the next day.

Oct 4: Aryan and others produced before the magistrate again. The NCB claims photos and chats in Aryan's phone point to an international drug trafficking. The court remands them in further custody till Oct 7.

Oct 7: Court denies further custody sought by the agency and says grounds cited for further custody are vague. Simply remanding them in custody would amount to violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution. Remands them in judicial custody. Aryan seeks bail.

Oct 8: Magistrate rejects bail plea of Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun. Says plea not maintainable before it.

Oct 9: Aryan seeks bail before a holiday sessions court. Says he is falsely implicated and that no drugs were recovered from him, as also admitted by the NCB.

Oct 11: His advocates seek an urgent hearing of his bail plea. Court asks NCB to reply on Oct 13.

Oct 13: A special NDPS court adjourns Aryan's bail plea till Thursday, 12 PM (14 Oct)

Oct 14: A Mumbai Special NDPS court reserves its order for October 20 on bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Aryan Khan fails to secure a bail and is sent back to jail till October 20.

Oct 20: A special NDPS court will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan and two others.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:00 AM IST