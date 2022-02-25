Mumbai: CR's general manager conducts annual inspection on Manmad-Daund section of Solapur division

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway conducted the annual inspection on Manmad-Daund section of Solapur Division on February 25th, 2022.

The General Manager started with a speed trial of 130kmph between Ankai and Kopargaon stations. He inspected the waiting halls, station stalls, booking office, circulating area as part of the station inspection at Kopargaon and Ahmednagar. He also inspected the ladies waiting and breastfeeding room, track geometry recording trolley, gang huts, crew lobby, running room at Kopargaon, Relay room and track machine at Puntamba and railway colony, health unit, TRD depot, RPF barracks at Ahmednagar.

At Kopargaon, Lahoti visited exhibitions by various departments and released a booklet on Disaster Management, E-patrika by Rajbhasha deparment, and E-SBF model of Personnel department. He also met Shri Sadashiv Lokhande, Hon'ble MP and Shri Ashutosh Kale, Hon’ble MLA and discussed railway related issues.

The General Manager inspected the Road Over Bridge in lieu of LC gate no 43/44, Girder bridge on Mula river, LC gate no 30 and Curve no 68 along with the OHE parameters on the Puntamba-Ahmednagar section. At Ahmednagar, he met Shri Sangram Jagtap, Hon'ble MLA and discussed various issued related to Railways. He also conducted a rear window inspection on the Ahmednagar-Daund section.

At Solapur, Lahoti inspected the Coaching depot, Self Propelled Accident Relief train and also visited the Railway Hospital, Solapur.

The General Manager also met also interacted Recognized Unions & Trade Bodies and addressed the representatives of the Media.

Shri Shailesh Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Solapur Division, Principal Heads of Departments and other officers were present during the inspection.

All Covid-19 protocols were observed during the inspection.

