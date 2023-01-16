Mumbai: Crossovers to facilitate smooth diversion of Western Railway locals

Western Railway | File Image



Mumbai: The Mumbai Central Division, Western Railways on Monday said that the work of inserting crossovers at the Andheri Yard was successfully completed. It will help the diversion of slow trains on the fast line between Santa Cruz and Goregaon in future.

A crossover is a pair of switches that connects two parallel rail tracks, allowing a train on one track to cross over to the other.

“The work was carried out as per sanctioned Traffic Work Order of 34 days during which two new crossovers have been inserted. This will facilitate diversion of down slow line trains to down fast lines. The trial of 30kmph for both crossovers was done on Jan 11 and 12,” said the official.

The new crossovers will provide an additional diversion facility between Santa Cruz (north) and Goregaon (south). They will also be significant in reducing operational repercussions during jumbo blocks.

Both of the crossovers with the speed of 30kmph allow quicker reception and dispatch of local trains. With the completion of this work, operational efficiency of local train services has improved, the official said.

