Mumbai crosses milestone of 1.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

Mumbai on Wednesday achieved a milestone after the capital city of Maharashtra crossed vaccination coverage of more than 1.5 crore people. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet thanked the people of Mumbai for achieving this feat.

A total of 1,50,68,790 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus till date.

The BMC in a tweet wrote, "Thank you, Mumbaikars! Owing to your support 1.5 crore vaccinations, including 1st and 2nd dose, have been administered so far in Mumbai."

According to Cowin portal, a total of 75,026 eligible people got vaccinated. So far in Mumbai, 92,05,210 have recieved the first dose while 58,63,580 recieved decond.

The feat comes a day after Maharashtra at 4 pm on Tuesday crossed the threshold of 10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The development comes on the heels of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray setting an ambitious target for all district collectors to achieve 100% administration of the first vaccine dose in the State by the end of November.

''Today, Maharashtra crossed the benchmark of administering 100 million Covid vaccine doses. It was possible with the active involvement of all district officers. Congratulations to all,’’ said public health minister Rajesh Tope.

Meanwhile, Mumbai today reported 347 new COVID-19 cases on November 10, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,58,536.

363 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,36,947. Now, there are 2761 active cases in the city.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 10:24 PM IST