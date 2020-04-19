Mumbai Crime: Youth dares cops in tiktok video, get booked

MUMBAI: Making a tiktok video and challenging Mumbai police have proved a costly affair for two youths from Dongri. After their video went viral, Mumbai police traced them and paraded in Bhendi Bazaar area.

According to Dongri police, the duo, identified as Mohammad Hasan Yusuf Shaikh (24) and Asif Rashid Shaikh, has made a video and shared them on tiktok.

In the video, the duo was seen saying, "Ye Arbionka Dongri he beta, yaha par Shanpatti sirf Shano pe jachati he, policewalo pe nahi. "Soon after sharing it on their account, the video went viral. We traced them with the help of local informers," said a police officer.

After nabbing them police teach them a lesson in their own way. In a video recorded by the police, the two were seen apologising to the police for their negligent act. They have been booked under relevant sections of breaking lockdown norms and defamation.