Mumbai Crime: Yellow Gate Police Book 9 Fishermen For Trespassing Into ONGC Restricted Offshore Security Zone

Yellow Gate Police register a case against nine fishermen for allegedly entering ONGC’s restricted offshore security zone in the Arabian Sea | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 3: The Yellow Gate Police Station has registered an offence against nine fishermen for allegedly attempting theft and illegally entering a prohibited offshore security zone of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the Arabian Sea.

The accused have been identified as Chandrakant Dharamaji Patil (53), Vidyadhar Gajanan Mhatre (32), Shabbir Ahmed (31), Kamal Mariya Mhatre (55), Santosh Krishna Patil (50), Prabhakar Dinkar Naik (53), Vitthal Dhondiba Devkate (25), Anant Parshuram Gharat (45) and Pravin Pandharinath Naik (47), all residents of Raigad district except one from Uttar Pradesh.

Complaint by ONGC security official

The complaint was filed by Mubeen Aziz Ahmed (49), Chief Manager–Security at ONGC, who has been serving with the corporation since 2009 and is currently posted at Maker Tower, Cuffe Parade, Colaba. He coordinates maritime security of ONGC’s offshore platforms with the Indian Navy’s Offshore Defence Advisory Group (ODAG).

As per a Central Government notification issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, entry within a 500-metre radius of ONGC’s offshore platforms is strictly prohibited for unauthorised vessels. Only the Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Police are permitted access to these restricted areas.

Alleged attempt to steal from unmanned platform

According to the complaint, on February 18, 2026, technical and maintenance work was underway at ONGC’s unmanned BF platform in the B&S asset area. Five ONGC and contractual employees were present on the platform for night duty.

At around 9.30 pm, they allegedly heard voices and suspicious movement. Upon checking, they found two unidentified persons who had allegedly climbed onto the unmanned platform with the intention of committing theft.

When the employees raised an alarm, the suspects reportedly fled, leaving behind the stolen items and bags they had brought to carry the material. The accused then boarded a fishing boat stationed below the platform and attempted to escape.

Using torchlight, ONGC personnel identified the fishing vessel as “Kaushalyacha Ram Shakti” bearing registration number IND MH 7-MM-3676. The incident was immediately communicated via walkie-talkie to the BPB platform, which alerted the Indian Navy’s patrol vessel ISVT-15.

During subsequent patrolling, the Navy reportedly intercepted the fishing boat in the vicinity of the BF platform. The identities and documents of the nine persons on board were verified, and copies of their boat registration and Aadhaar cards were taken into custody.

The complaint alleges that the accused unlawfully entered ONGC’s restricted offshore zone without authorisation and attempted to commit theft, thereby violating the Government of India’s prohibitory notification.

Case registered, probe underway

Following approval from ONGC’s Head of Security, a formal complaint was lodged at Yellow Gate Police Station. Police have registered a case against the nine fishermen for trespassing into a prohibited area and attempting theft. Further investigation is underway.

Also Watch:

Nine fishermen allegedly entered a prohibited offshore security zone of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the Arabian Sea with the intention of stealing batteries from an unmanned platform, a police official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/