 Mumbai Crime: Woman's Decomposed Body Found in Gunny Bag at Worli Sea Face
The matter was first reported to the Mumbai Police Control room between 8:30 to 9am on Tuesday, who then informed the Worli police.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
Mumbai Crime: Woman's Decomposed Body Found in Gunny Bag at Worli Sea Face | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed inside a gunny bag at Worli Sea Face on Tuesday morning. According to police officials, the body is suspected to have floated towards the drain near the Coast Guard office due to high tide, and must be at least five days old. The woman's body was tied with a rope, with the skin fully coming off due to buffeting from the sea waves.

The matter was first reported to the Mumbai Police Control room between 8:30 to 9am on Tuesday, who then informed the Worli police. The gunny bag was found “stuck” on a rock in the sea, behind the INS Trata, a missile battery base of the Indian Navy, located in Worli. Police reached the spot and got the bag to the shore, finding the female’s body tied with a rope, suggesting that she was killed before disposing of the body inside the gunny and dumping it into the sea.

Face severely damaged

“We estimate the victim to be between 18 to 30 years of age. Since the face is damaged to an extent that there is no possibility of recognising it, we will take help from the forensics. Till then, a team has been assigned to check for recent cases of missing women between the suspected age of the victim,” said a senior police official at Worli police. 

More than 10 teams have been deployed to probe into the matter extensively. Coastal Guards have also been asked to assist in the investigation as it is suspected that the body must have been dumped by someone at any one of the points of the sea.

The first information report (FIR) has been filed by the police against unknown persons under the charges of murder (section 302) of the Indian Penal Code.  Since the body is severely damaged due to constant rains and tidal waves, the cause and time of death will be determined only once the postmortem report arrives, and immediately after, the body will be sent to the forensics for further analysis. In cases where the chances of DNA or fingerprint matches are weak due to the body's condition, forensics use facial reconstruction techniques to reconstruct the face with the help of the skull, which will be matched with missing people to check for identification. This is mostly done by the toxicology department of forensics, said an expert. 

