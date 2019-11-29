Mumbai Crime: Woman jumps out of moving autorickshaw after driver molests her at knifepoint

On Monday, a 22-year-old woman fractured her shoulder and sustained other injuries when she jumped from a moving autorickshaw. The woman jumped out of the moving autorickshaw when the driver molested her at knifepoint.

According to Mid-Day, the accused has been arrested and produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody. The accused has been identified as Ikramun Uddin Seikh (24). The woman stays with her parents and younger siblings. She works as a salesgirl in a mall and had hired the auto after work around 10.20 pm outside the Vasai station to go home. The woman has said that the auto drivers let three to four passengers sit in their autos, but this driver started the vehicle without taking others. And when she asked, that why he didn't pick up others, he sped away.