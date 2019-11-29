Mumbai Crime: Woman jumps out of moving autorickshaw after driver molests her at knifepoint

On Monday, a 22-year-old woman fractured her shoulder and sustained other injuries when she jumped from a moving autorickshaw. The woman jumped out of the moving autorickshaw when the driver molested her at knifepoint.
According to Mid-Day, the accused has been arrested and produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody. The accused has been identified as Ikramun Uddin Seikh (24). The woman stays with her parents and younger siblings. She works as a salesgirl in a mall and had hired the auto after work around 10.20 pm outside the Vasai station to go home. The woman has said that the auto drivers let three to four passengers sit in their autos, but this driver started the vehicle without taking others. And when she asked, that why he didn't pick up others, he sped away.
The woman was talking on the phone with her mother and that is when she realised that the driver was still speeding. She asked him to slow down, but he turned around and she saw that he was holding a knife in his mouth. The autorickshaw driver threatened the woman of dire consequences and began touching the woman inappropriately. The woman got scared and jumped out of the moving autorickshaw. The passers-by then took her to a nearby hospital.
Later, the woman and her family approached Vasai police station to register a complaint, but the woman alleged that in the beginning police did not help. But later booked the accused under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)