Mumbai Crime: Woman from North East spat on by biker

Mumbai: A woman hailing from the North East was allegedly spat on by a scooter rider near Kalina Military Camp in Santacruz (East) on Monday afternoon. Vakola Police have booked the unidentified biker, who is suspected to be in his mid-20s, under sections of the Indian Penal Code for committing malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (section 270) and assault or criminal force (section 352). The police said the search for the accused is underway.
According to police sources, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm near Kalina Military Camp traffic signal, when the woman, who is a native of Manipur, was walking from Hotel Geeta Vihar towards the Military Camp in Kalina, where essential goods like groceries were being distributed.
In her complaint to the police, the 25-year-old woman stated, "A blue scooter zipped past me and the unidentified man spat on me before speeding away. In the heat of the moment, I could not note down the bike's registration number."
The woman, who was accompanied by a friend, immediately rushed to Vakola police station, where a case was registered against the unidentified biker. The police said they were vetting CCTV camera footage of the spot and the neighbouring area, to obtain the two-wheeler's registration no.
Leo Tharmi Raikhan, a representative of Northeast Indians in Mumbai, said, "The victim was attacked when she was on her way to distribution spot for essential services. The accused spat tobacco on the woman, when she was walking silently. It is my humble request to everyone to please treat us with respect as we are fellow Indians, and we do not deserve the ill treatment meted out to us."
