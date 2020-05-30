Mumbai crime: Woman found dead in Thane

A 38-year-old woman found a dead body under the jurisdiction of Robodi police station on Friday morning.

The police said that the incident took place near Saket ground gate in Thane. A passerby noticed a woman’s body with her throat slit.

Police said that they have learnt about the identity of the woman. The deceased has been identified as Reshma Khatoon, 38, who lived with husband and two children in Robodi area in Thane.

Police Inspector Dilip Rasham from Rabodi police station said, "We were informed about the body and reached at spot at 9 am and found that a lady was lying with her throat slit. She was taken to Civil hospital for post mortem".

Rasham further said that we got to know from our informers about a missing lady from Rabodi area on Thursday. Following which, our team approached the family and later identified her.

We are going through the CCTV footage and hope will nab the culprit soon, Rasham added.

The motive of murder is yet to be ascertained. But police are attempting to gather clues of the murder.