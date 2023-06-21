Mumbai Crime: Woman Cop Accuses Colleague Of Molestation |

Mumbai: A woman police inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case of molestation against a colleague. The matter is being probed by the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP). As per GRP sources, the case was registered at Thane GRP station on June 14, with the police woman also alleging being threatened by a police sub-inspector (PSI).

FIR registered

An FIR has been registered under sections 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (threat to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. On condition of anonymity, a GRP official said that the complainant policewoman and the PSI work at the same police station and further investigations are underway.