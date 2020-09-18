Mumbai Crime Watch: Youth stabs mother for refusing pocket money

The Pant Nagar police have arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to kill his mother after she refused to give him pocket money. The 48-year-old mother received multiple injuries during the attack and was rushed to the hospital where she is reportedly stable, said a police official.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, when an argument broke out between the two over pocket money. His mother refused to give him any pocket money which enraged the accused and in a fit of rage, the accused stabbed his mother multiple times with a scissor. The woman received injuries in her stomach, foot, knee, waist and on her thigh.

The mother's scream were heard by her neighbours who immediately called the police. When the policemen entered their building premises, the accused pelted broken glass bottles on them in which a police constable, Subhash Gurav, 34 received injuries, said the police officer. The police men then overpowered the accused and rushed his mother to hospital.

The accused was later arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of attempt to murder (307), criminal intimidation (506), assault or criminal force to deter public servant from his duty (353) voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (332).

The accused is reported to be mentally unstable and police are verifying this claim.