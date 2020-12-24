Mumbai crime watch: Woman's body found in gunny bag at Aksa Beach

An unidentified body of a woman, presumed to be in her mid-30s, was found stashed inside a gunny bag at Aksa Beach in Malvani on Thursday morning. The police has sent the body, partially decomposed with her face smashed, for a postmortem to ascertain the woman's cause of death. Subsequently, they are also checking the missing person's records to identify the woman and have registered a case of murder against unknown persons at Malvani police station.

According to the police, the unclaimed gunny bag was reported by a local at Aksa Beach at around 9.30am, following which Malvani Police reached the spot. Upon inspection, they found a woman's body stashed inside it and primarily recorded a case of murder against unidentifed persons. Police said that jewellery and tattoos were found on the woman's body found in the bag and are checking the missing person's records to identify the accused.

Meanwhile, at the time of identifying the woman, police sources are also probing if the description of the woman found in a gunny bag at Aksa Beach matches that of a housemaid reported missing at Samta Nagar police station earlier this month. "We are probing the case from all angles and as the woman's face at Malvani is unrecognizable, it is difficult to identify her," said a police source.

A case of murder has been registered at Malvani police station where the unidentifed accused has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, said Jagdeo Kalapad, senior inspector of Malvani police station.