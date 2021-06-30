Mumbai Crime Watch: Woman held with cannabis in Kurar; cops suspect TV celebs to be her clients

A 40-year-old woman was arrested by Kurar Police for possession of contraband-- two kilograms of hashish valued at ₹8.29 lakh in Appapada area of Malad (E) on Monday. The woman has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

According to police sources, a team from Kurar police station on night patrolling duty on Monday, had received a tip-off that a woman, in her early 40s, who is employed in making imitation jewellery, was in possession of contraband in large quantities. Acting on this information, police had raided the premises at Appapada, where Lata Bansuprasad Yadav, 40, was found in possession of hashish aka Cannabis, that she had stored for sale.

Subsequently, police seized 2.074 kilogram of Cannabis from Yadav's possession which was valued at ₹8,29,600 in the market. She was apprehended and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and produced in a local magistrate court, which remanded her in police custody till July 2.

Probe revealed that Yadav's youngest son was caught in possession of two kilograms of cannabis on June 16 in Kandivali by the Anti Narcotic Cell, while her elder son was apprehended by Bihar Police for drug possession of 25 kilograms of cannabis. Police said that the entire Yadav family was engaged in a drug supplying cartel. A few celebrities are also suspected to be in Yadav's clientele and investigation is underway.