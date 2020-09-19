Mumbai Crime Watch: Woman cheated of ₹5.6 lakh in a matrimonial fraud in lure of gifts

In yet another matrimonial fraud that turned into a surprise gift fraud, a 36-year-old woman was duped of ₹5.64 lakh on the pretext of sending gifts and paying custom duty and late fees to receive them. The accused posed as a matrimonial match and lured her with expensive gifts and cash to defraud her. A case of cheating has been registered against the accused at VP Road Police Station.

The 36-year-old Khetwadi resident, who had enrolled herself on a matrimonial website, was contacted by the accused, Sandip Raut. During the conversation, Raut had introduced himself as a Florida-based businessman, who was interested in marrying the complainant. Within a few days of chatting, Raut informed the complainant that he was sending a heartfelt gift for her with valuables as a romantic gesture. The woman also accepted it as a token of their newly budding love after Raut asked her to delete the account on a matrimonial site since their match was made.

"Raut told me that he was sending the parcel through a cargo company and sent a photo of the gifts. He also told me that someone from the company would call me for delivery, and accordingly, on September 7, I received an email from the cargo company. The email stated that I had to pay ₹57,000 for the package and I transferred the amount in the mentioned account. Over the next few days, the courier company asked me to pay ₹1.55 lakh, ₹3.36 lakh and ₹16,000 for delivering foreign currency, converting it and late charges, respectively," said the 36-year-old woman in her complaint.

Moreover, in a fourth demand, the courier company asked the woman to pay ₹9.5 lakh to claim the package, and since she did not have that much cash, she declined. The complainant then told about the demands made by the cargo company to Raut, who reiterated that she has to make the payments. The woman declined and asked Raut to repay her, but only to be ignored, in vain. After suspecting that she was duped, the woman approached VP Road Police and lodged a complaint against Raut and two others of cheating her to the tune of ₹5.64 lakh.