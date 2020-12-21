Mumbai crime watch: Ward boy held for molesting patient in Malad hospital

Dindoshi Police arrested a 24-year-old ward boy for allegedly molesting a female patient at a Malad hospital, where she was admitted for an operation. Police said that the accused molested her when she was alone in the room for her postoperative care. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police sources, a 29-year-old female patient had admitted herself to undergo an operation on December 16 at the Malad-based Sai Krupa Hospital. After the surgery, when she was in her room as a part of the postoperative procedure, the accused ward boy, identified as Mukesh Prajapati, entered her room when she was alone at night and allegedly groped her on the pretext of applying a medicine.

The next day, the woman complained of the incident to her family, who were infuriated about what had happened and approached the police on December 19. The family also demanded an explanation from the staff regarding how a ward boy has easy access to a female patient's room at night. Subsequently, Prajapati was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for molestation (section 354) and arrested.