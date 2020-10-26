Mumbai Crime Watch: Two held for accepting bets on Indian Premier League matches

The city crime branch has arrested two persons for allegedly accepting bets on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches being held in the Middle East. The accused have been identified as Mayur Jayantilal Cheda, 36 and Jatin Naylesh Shah alias Jayanti Malad.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from crime branch unit 10 conducted a raided in a hotel in Malad and found the accused accepting bets on the cricket matches. According to the police, the accused were found placing the bets on an online portal after accepting them over a phone. A mobile phone, a SIM card procured on bogus documents and Rs 12,240 in cash was recovered from the hotel room.

Following the raid, an offence of cheating and forgery of the Indian Penal Code and under the Gambling act was registered at the Malad police station and the investigation was handed over to the crime branch. The accused were produced before the court which remanded them to police custody till Wednesday, said police.