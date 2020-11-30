Mumbai crime watch: TV actress accuses Bollywood casting director Ayush Tiwari of rape

A television actress has accused a Bollywood casting director Ayush Tiwari of rape and registered a complaint against him at Versova police station. Acting on her complaint, the police have booked Tiwari under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and are investigating the matter, wherein no arrests have been made yet.

According to police, the actress had approached them on November 16 with a written complaint, and after verification, a case of rape was registered against Ayush Tiwari at Versova police station. The actress has accused Tiwari of raping her for over a period of two years on several occasions on the pretext of marriage. She also said in her complaint that Tiwari had allegedly lured her into the relationship, claiming that he would help her get a role in Bollywood films and television serials, said police.

In her complaint, the actress said that she even got pregnant earlier in July, but Tiwari allegedly refused to take responsibility and questioned her character. Moreover, when the actress approached him in October to ask about when he was planning to marry her, Tiwari refused and insulted the actress in presence of two of his friends.

A police official said that while the investigation is underway, no arrests have been made. According to the actress, she was then raped several times and in different places. The actress has also claimed that she is being threatened to withdraw the complaint, failing which her obscene videos will be uploaded on social media.