Mumbai Crime Watch: Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held

In its crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, the Sakinaka police has arrested three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants along with two agents who had allegedly help them securing Indian Passports. Police have recovered two letter heads purportedly of MIM party MLA’s which the agents were allegedly using to procure Indian documents. Police are verifying the authenticity of the letter heads and the purpose for which these letters had been used.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Sakinaka police arrested three persons over a suspicion of them being Bangladeshi nationals and staying in India on forged documents. The three are identified as Fauz Ahmed Mujral, 23, Mohammed Israil Hussain, 25 and Azimullah Shafi, 28.

During the questioning, the accused confessed of staying in India illegally and stated that their documents had been fraudulently acquired, said police

They also revealed the names of two agents who helped them to procure the documents, one of whom was resident of Malegaon. Police then sent a team and arrested the two agents identified as Sajid Hyder Munsi, 50, and Abdul Rahim Shaikh, 50.

When police searched the Malegoan home of the agents, they found two letters heads of MIM party MLA along with 155 Aadhar cards, 34 passports, 28 Pan Cards, 8 Ration Cards, 187 bank and postal pass-books, 29 school leaving certificates and 19 rubber stamps, said police.