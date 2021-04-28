Mumbai Crime Watch: Three arrested from Dharavi with mephedrone worth Rs 1.20 crore

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested three persons from Dharavi for allegedly carrying a total of 1 kilogram mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1.20 crore on Tuesday.

During a routine patrolling undertaken on Tuesday by ANC officials, they arrested Rizwan Rehmat Khan (35) near Sai Hospital in Dharavi with 400 grams of mephedrone and one electronic weighing machine. Later the team came across Jabbar Abdul Sattar Khan (35) near Mohammadia chawl and found 310 grams of mephedrone in his possession. The team later arrested Fakarulla Aamir Badshaha Shaikh (36) near Saint Kabir Marg in Dharavi with 290 grams of mephedrone.

All the three have been booked under the relevant sections of Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The three accused will be produced before the court on Wednesday, said officials.