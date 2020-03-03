Mumbai Crime Watch: Spurned lover attacks girl in Dombivli

Thane: A 25-year-old man attempted to kill his lover with a knife, as she avoided being contacted many times, and later he slashed himself on the neck.

Police said the incident took place at Retibunder area in Dombivli West on February 28.

The accused is identified as Ghanshyam Devershetty, 25, who was in love with a 24-year-old girl, who was his neighbour. Ghanshyam was unemployed, while the girl works in a travel company.

They were in a relationship three years ago. But later, she ignored him and thus he got furious. Police said that he took a knife and slashed her face and slashed himself on the neck.

Locals took him to the Shashtri Nagar hospital in Dombivli, from where he was referred to KEM Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. On Sunday, he was discharged after treatment and then the police arrested him. The girl had a minor scratch on her face and was discharged after getting first aid.

Ghanshyam was produced in the court and was remanded in police custody for two days, said the police.