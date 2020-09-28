Mumbai Crime Watch: Serial chain snatcher arrested from Kurla

The Chembur police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a woman on Friday. The accused identified as Faim Shaikh has multiple offences of chain snatching registered against him, said an officer.

On Friday night, Shaikh along with his accomplice, Dubai Akram, snatched a gold chain of a 23-year-old student and escaped on their bike.

After scanning CCTV footages of the area, police identified Shaikh's involvement; he was later arrested from Kurla on Monday and recovered the gold chain. However, the co-accused, Akram is still at large.