Mumbai Crime Watch: Saki Naka Police arrested two cyber criminals from Rajasthan

The Saki Naka Police arrested two cyber criminals from Rajasthan for duping Andheri residents in two separate incidents of cyber crime. In one case, a 31-year-old woman was tricked into sharing her bank details to order liquor from a wine shop, consequently being cheated out of lakhs of rupees. In another incident, a 22-year-old man was cheated on the pretext of buying a car from an army personnel through an online portal. A team from Saki Naka police station traced both the accused and placed them under arrest earlier this week.

According to police, a Chandivali resident had ordered whiskey and wine from a local store after searching for the contact number on a popular online search engine. Upon contacting and ordering the liquor, she was asked to share the privy bank details of her account on the pretext of making a mandatory online payment in September 2019. When the woman lost lakhs of rupees, she realised that she has been duped and registered a complaint against the phone number holder who duped her at Saki Naka police station.

In the second incident, an imposter who pretended to be an army veteran contacted a 22-year-old man on the pretext of selling him a four wheeler, as the former was 'transferring' amid his line of duty. The complainant was asked to make several payments for transferring the vehicle documents, RTO charges among others before he could get the car, only to be cheated as he never was given the four-wheeler. Subsequently, he too lodged a complaint at the Saki Naka police station.

The police had been tracking both these cases and were probing the source of Internet Protocol (IP) address. They zeroed in on Bharatpur and Alwar cities in Rajasthan, hinting that a cyber racket was operational. Acting on this Information, teams were sent to the cities in Rajasthan. They arrested Barkat Sahabuddin, 28, from Bharatpur after his involvement in the crime was found. Meanwhile, another team traced Unnas Khan, 34, who had posed as an army veteran and arrested him.

Both the accused were arrested on January 24 and brought to the city for further probe. Police booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating. Police are also ascertaining if they are a part of a bigger syndicate who have been duping various citizens using different modus operandi in cyber crime.