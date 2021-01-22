Mumbai crime watch: Saki Naka cops arrest 2 with 70 kg cannabis

Mumbai: The Saki Naka Police have arrested two men for possession of 70 kgs of cannabis valued at Rs 10.56 lakh. In another operation, police seized 7,268 bottles of Codeine Phosphate and Chlorpheniramine Maleate valued at Rs 12 lakh from two men during patrolling.

In the first incident, acting on information gathered during the questioning of Ashok Metre, who was arrested last week for possession of over 345 kgs of marijuana in Chandivali, police laid a trap and arrested two more accomplices. The other two accomplices, identified as Mohammed Shaikh, 32 and Abid Qureshi, 45, were arrested with 20.5 kg of cannabis. All of them were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

In the second operation, owner of a pharmacy approached Saki Naka Police and complained that an unidentified person had imported medicines under their name. Accordingly, when the godown of the courier company was raided, they found number of bottles of Codeine Phosphate and Chlorpheniramine Maleate syrups, which are used as drugs.