Mumbai crime watch: Police sub inspector caught accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

The Mumbai range of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested a police sub inspector (PSI) on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The name of the arrested PSI is Swapnali Jangale, 32, attached with the Pydhonie police station. According to the ACB, the complainant had filed a case against a person under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means criminal intimidation) and 506 (criminal intimidation). “She demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for arresting the accused in the case and conducting a proper investigation filed by the complainant,” said an ACB officer. The complainant, who did not wish to pay a bribe approached the ACB in this regard. “A trap was laid in this regard in which the PSI was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000. She accepted the money and kept it in her pocket after which she was held,” said the officer.