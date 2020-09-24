Mumbai Crime Watch: Police and Payal Ghosh reach crime spot at Yari Road

Two days after director Anurag Kashyap was booked for rape, molestation of actress Payal Ghosh, the latter visited Versova Police for further probe. The police said that they have not yet summoned the director as the allegations levelled against him are yet to be probed and verified. According to advocate Nitin Satpute, his client was called at the police station for investigation purposes.

According to sources, Ghosh went with cops to the house at Yari Road, where the rape occurred in 2015. Advocate Satpute said, "Since there was a confusion over the exact location, the place was identified on Thursday."

Meanwhile, police are verifying all the allegations pitted against Kashyap and have not recorded any statements other than that of Ghosh. While the actress' counsel has said that their witnesses are ready. The messages or any correspondence between Kashyap and Ghosh are also being probed to ascertain the authenticity of the allegations, said a police official.

Late on Tuesday, Ghosh had lodged a complaint, acting on which an FIR was registered against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, accusing him of rape, molestation, wrongful restraint and confinement. Kashyap, however, has refuted all of Ghosh's allegations and his lawyer Priyanka Khimani released an official statement, saying her client has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have levelled against him.