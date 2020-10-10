Mumbai crime watch: One stabbed to death in Kalyan

A 40-year-old was stabbed to death at night in Kalyan. The police suspect the dispute between victim's brother and his friend could be the reason behind the murder. Further investigation is on.

"Sujit Bhagwan Patil, 40, was killed by the accused Kiran Bharam using a sharp knife at Sindhu Sagar Primary School, behind Ganesh temple, at Yogidham, Kalyan (west). It is suspected that the incident could have taken place out of personal revenge," said a police official.

The incident took place on Friday at night. According to the victim's wife, on Wednesday, a dispute took place between the victim's brother Santosh Patil and the accused (Santosh Patil's friend) Kiran Bharam, when the victim was also present with them.

"A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at Khadakpada Police Station. The accused is under arrest and further investigation is on," informed the Khadakpada police.