Mumbai Crime Watch: Music student held with Mephedrone worth ₹80k

The Kandivali Police have arrested Shabad Shabir Shaikh, a music student in his early 20s, in possession of 20 grams of Mephedrone also known as MD valued at ₹80,000 on Tuesday. The accused, an employee of a mobile phone company, was apparently delivering the contraband to a customer. Police said that he was caught based on a tip-off that stated Shaikh, a Malvani resident, was going to deliver the contraband, and accordingly a trap was laid and he was nabbed. Kandivali Police booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.