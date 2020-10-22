Mumbai crime watch: Minor held for making ransom calls in Bihar kidnapping case, leads cops to main conspirator

Kandivali Police arrested a minor boy for making ransom calls to the family of the seven-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Uttar Pradesh. While he was handed over to Bihar Police, his arrest led to the main conspirator, who turned out to be the victim's uncle. Further probe is underway by the Bihar Police.

Police said that the seven-year-old boy had gone missing from his hometown in Dhanha village, Uttar Pradesh on October 14, after which a case of kidnapping was registered in their local police station. The family was accompanied by the boy's uncle, Khan Mohammad, as the victim's father is based in Dubai. Soon after, the family received a ransom call, demanding ₹20 lakh for the boy's life.

The ransom call was traced to a city-based youth in Kandivali (W), following which Kandivali Police was roped in for the probe. Acting on the basis of Call Data Records (CDR) and number's location ping, the police detained a minor boy for making the ransom call. Further probe revealed that he was acting on the instructions of one Alauddin Ansari from Bihar. The minor was then handed over to Bihar Police.

Source said that, acting on this information, the police arrested Ansari from Bihar, who confessed of working with Khan Mohammad, who orchestrated the kidnapping. Probe revealed that Mohammad kidnapped the boy in a bid to get ransom money as he was indebted. Mohammad had kept the boy at his friend, Muslim Ansari's home, from where police rescued him and reunited the boy with his parents.