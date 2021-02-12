Mumbai crime watch: Mastermind in CDR racket held from Delhi

Mumbai: In an ongoing investigation into the Call Details Record (CDR) racket, the city crime branch recently arrested the mastermind, Saurabh Sahu, from Delhi. Sahu was previously arrested several times for similar offences. With his arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the case rose to eleven.

Last week the crime branch unit 5 unearth the CDR racket and arrested a private detective Shailesh Manjarekar and his aide for allegedly selling confidential information to their clients.

The information includes CDR, subscriber details record (SDR), location and bank statements. Manjarekar operates a private detective agency "Accent Confidential and Investigation", said police.

During the interrogation it was revealed that the detective used to obtain the details from Sahu and an another person in Haryana while a Delhi-based woman provides him bank details. It was also revealed that Sahu and others also provides same information to other private detective agencies across the country, said police. Accordingly police team left for Delhi.

According to the police, for the last couple of years Sahu was operating CDR racket and used to sell confidential details to private detectives. He was arrested by Thane police in 2018 for allegedly obtaining CDRs of several celebrities. In the same case, Thane police then arrested country's first woman detective. The CDR, SDR and location data is generally obtained by investigation agencies to help them in their

investigations.

Along with Sahu, police on Thursday also arrested four others from Delhi, they are identified as Eleen Mithilesh Sharma, who provides bank details, and Manish Baldevraj Arora, Satyaveer Rajveer Singh and Rahul Pundir who used to forge documents to open bank accounts which were later to transfer the money earned from selling CDR, said police.