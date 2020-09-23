Mumbai Crime Watch: Man posing as NIA officer rapes woman on the pretext of marriage, held

The Mulund police have arrested a Delhi based imposter for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. According to the woman's complaint, the accused, Mayank Kapoor posed as a National Investigative Agency (NIA) officer and lured her into a trap.

According to the police, the woman approached them on September 19, after Kapoor refused to show his NIA identity card even after several requests. The victim told the police that she met Kapoor on a matrimonial site in February, after speaking with each other for several months both decided to get married.

In July, the accused came to Mumbai claiming to be on a secret operation, however, instead of staying at a hotel booked by the agency, he stayed with the woman at her apartment Mulund. He told the victim that, due to the pandemic scenario it was not safe to stay at a hotel.

The accused had already promised her that he would marry her and had physical relationship with her, said a police officer.

According to the woman's complaint, Kapoor had taken Rs 3 lakh from her and promised to repay her however, he never returned the money. The accused first came to the city for a few days however, his stayed for over two months. When the woman asked for his identity card he refused to stay back and was neither ready to pay back her money, it is when the woman started to doubt him and approached the police.

Following the complaint we arrested the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of cheating (420), personating a public servant (170) and rape (376). According to the police, the woman told them that Kapoor was carrying a revolver. Police recovered a gun shaped cigarette lighter from him.

Apart from an officer with NIA, Kapoor allegedly claimed that he had also worked with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said woman in her statement.