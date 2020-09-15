Mumbai Crime Watch: Man posing as Navy officer cheats people to the tune of Rs 16 lakh, held

Vashi police has arrested a 24-year-old man who posed himself as a Naval official and cheated several persons on the pretext of providing electronic gadgets and other items at half the rate from the defence canteen. He had also cheated several people by offering them a job in the Indian Navy, police said.

The accused identified as Manish Arisela, a resident of Shirvane village in Nerul had cheated several persons to the tune of Rs 16 lakh.

Police said that a complaint was registered at Vashi police station against him after he cheated a Vashi resident on the pretext of providing mobile phone, laptop and other items from the defence canteen at a cheaper rate and took Rs 7,32,700 from him. However, after taking money, Arisela switched of his mobile.

Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police of Zone 1 said that using technical help, the accused was traced near Metro Cinema in Mumbai on September 10. He was arrested and during interrogation, he admitted to have committed the crime.

He added that Arisela has only completed 12th, however, he speaks fluent English. “He had worked in call centre. He once visited the Indian Navy base at Khadakwasla in Pune to enquire about the training. However, later he managed to make forge documents of Indian Navy officials and started cheating people,” said Dahane.

The police recovered the Navy uniform, various forged letter from the Ministry of Defence to Indian Navy. The police have appealed citizens to report if they were cheated by this accused. A case of cheating and forgery registered at Vashi police station against Arisela.