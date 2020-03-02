Mumbai Crime Watch: Man kills wife hours after releasing from jail

The Sewri police arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly killing his wife hours after releasing on bail on February 27, the accused identified as Nasim Ansari stoned his wife Yasmin, 26, to death for allegedly not meeting him in last seven months when he was lodged in the Arthur Road jail for a robbery case.

Ansari aka Naseem Chikna is a known railway pick pocketer with almost 30 cases of pickpocketing registered across the city. Also, there are around 10 cases of robbery and thefts registered against him in city limits.

According to the police, Ansari was lodged in Arthur Road jail since past seven months in a robbery case, on February 27 he secured bail and came to his house in Sewri, however, he was enraged after he saw her roaming with another man. Ansari then allegedly dragged her by her hair and took her to the Eastern Freeway near Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) toll post where he stoned her to death.

"After finding the body near Eastern Freeway, we first scanned around 25 CCTV cameras, in one of the footage we found one suspect man going towards Byculla area. We then searched the area where we found Naseem near Byculla vegetable market with blood-stained clothes,” said investigating officer Kiran Mandre.

During the interrogation, Naseem confessed of killing his wife, he was also going to kill the man whom he caught with her wife, said an officer.