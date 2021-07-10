Mumbai crime watch: Man held for killing wife’s paramour

Mumbai: A 28-year-old security guard has been arrested by the crime branch, unit 4, for allegedly killing his wife’s paramour in Andheri on Saturday morning. The accused has been identified as Rakesh Devendra. He was trying to flee when the police arrested him.

On Saturday morning, after Devendra reached home at 5am, he was shocked to find his wife with another man, identified as Santosh. In a fit of rage, the accused picked up a knife and stabbed Santosh multiple times. He then fled from the spot, the police said.

His wife then alerted the neighbours and police. Santosh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The Amboli police then registered a case of murder and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, assistant police inspector Ajay Birajdar of crime branch unit 4 received a tip-off that Devendra is holed up in Antop Hill and was trying to escape to his hometown. They laid a trap and arrested him. He was handed over to the Amboli police for further investigation. He will be produced before the court on Sunday, a police officer said.