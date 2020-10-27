Mumbai Crime Watch: Man gets 5-year jail term for raping 7-year-old girl

A 21-year-old man who had sexually assaulted a child after luring her with wafers was on Tuesday sentenced to five years in jail by a special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special judge under the POCSO Act Sanjashree Gharat also directed the man to pay a total fine of Rs. 15,000 for the offences. If he defaults on paying the fine, he would have to spend a few more months in jail. It also directed that a copy of the judgment be given to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for awarding compensation to the victim.

As per the complaint filed in Pydhonie police station, the man worked at the child’s grandmother’s home. The child’s uncle was unwell and needed care. When her mother had taken the child to the grandmother’s home as the grandmother had gone out of station and her mother needed to tend to him, the assault took place.

The mother had been busy tending to her brother-in-law when the man had lured the child to the home’s mezzanine floor by offering wafers. A neighbour alerted the mother about this. When the mother went to the mezzanine floor, she found the door to the room closed. When she opened it she found the man half-undressed over her child, whom too he had undressed to some extent. The man then quickly dressed and ran out of the room when she raised an alarm. A complaint was lodged thereafter.

The medical report of the child had found injury to her hymen and chemical analyser results had shown semen stains on the man's pants.