Mumbai crime watch: Man gets 10-year jail for raping 16-year-old niece

Mumbai: A sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 48-year-old man to ten years imprisonment for raping his 16-year-old niece in 2018 when she was taking bath at their employer’s home, where he had brought her to work from their native place.

The girl was brought to work as a house help in a home in South Mumbai. The man also worked for the same employer and lived in the same house too. The incident took place at 6 pm on 27 October, 2018. The girl was taking a bath in the employer’s home when the woman employer was not at the residence. She forgot to put the latch of the bathroom and her uncle entered. Shocked, the girl shrieked. The man gagged her mouth and sexually assaulted her.

Special Public Prosecutor Sanjana Sharma said the victim had to undergo surgery due to the assault as she was continuously bleeding after it. It is the man who himself took her to hospital for treatment, where initially the girl did not disclose the cause of the injury, but then did so, with some persuasion.

Additional Sessions Judge JR Pulate convicted him for aggravated penetrative sexual assault and another offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), while acquitting him of some others.

She directed that the case be recommended to the District Legal Services Authority for compensation for the minor. The court imposed a fine of Rs. 6,000 on the man, to be given to the victim.