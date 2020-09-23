Mumbai Crime Watch: Man extorts ₹11 lakh from neighbour, threatens to lodge false molestation case, arrested

A 54-year-old man was arrested by Bangur Nagar Police on Monday for allegedly extorting ₹11.4 lakh from his neighbour on the pretext of threatening him to lodge a case of molestation. The accused was caught red handed accepting the bribe and was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and was placed under arrest.

According to police, on September 16, the 54-year-old accused, Vinayak Upadhyay, who is employed as a freelance consultant, was caught red handed while accepting the money to not lodge a case of molestation against the complainant. Police said, Upadhyay had threatened to lodge a complaint under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly molesting his daughter in 2012 and had demanded an extortion of ₹65 lakh to not approach police.

Moreover, Upadhyay had also allegedly penned a fake complaint letter, mentioning the cooked up story, only in a bid to extort the money. The complainant then confided in his wife, after which Upadhyay told her to pay ₹65 lakh and subsequently a case was lodged against the accused at Bangur Nagar police station. Upadhyay was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for extortion and criminal intimidation. He was arrested on Monday.