Mumbai crime watch: Man divorces wife on WhatsApp, booked

Sleuths of Naya Nagar police in Mira Road have registered an offence against a 28-year-old man under the stringent Triple Talaq Act for illegally divorcing his wife on the social messaging platform WhatsApp. The couple (name withheld) who had married against the wishes of their parents in August, 2014, have a five-year-old daughter. Despite being in wedlock, the couple had been staying separately with their respective parents for the past several years and frequently met each other.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that despite her reluctance, her husband forced her to accompany him to local lodges on multiple occasions. However, during the lockdown when the woman refused, her husband in a fit of rage sent her a message on her WhatsApp stating Triple Talaq, following which she registered a complaint with Naya Nagar police station.

The woman also alleged that her husband had committed a similar act earlier, following which he apologized and settled the matter. Based on the complaint registered by the woman, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC, including 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. Under the provision of the act, a Muslim husband who pronounces triple talaq is liable to be punished by imprisonment up to three years and fine. Further investigations were on.