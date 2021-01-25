Mumbai crime watch: Man booked under POCSO for raping woman for 8 years

Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar police has booked a 44-year-old man under the stringent Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act after a 24-year-old woman complaint of rape from last eight years. As per the victim, the accused on the pretext of marriage allegedly raping her since December 2012 when the woman was 16-year-old, since the alleged incident started after the act was implemented in June 2012, we have added the sections of POCSO act, said police. The accused has not been arrested yet.

The woman also alleged that, the accused made her undergo abortion on four occasions, accordingly police added the sections.

According to the police, the victim and the accused (name withheld) are not relatives but known to each other since last many years and have been in a romantic relationship since she was minor. As per her complaint, the accused promising to marry her allegedly took her to hotels and lodges near Goregaon Malad and allegedly became physical with her against her wish.

Few months ago, when she asked him for marriage the accused refused to marry her and threatened her with dire consequences. Frustrated of his repeated refusals, the woman recently approached the Bangur Nagar police station and lodged her complaint.

Following the complaint, an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 376(2) (n) (repeated rape), 417( punishment for cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with the relevant sections of POCSO act has been registered last week.

"We have registered an offence and investigation is underway," said Shobha Pise, senior inspector of Bangur Nagar police station.